Kashmir: Former Sarpanch shot dead in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar, May 19: A former Sarpanch affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, officials said.

They said Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh was fired upon by terrorists in Heerpora area of Shopian, leaving him grievously injured. Sheikh was shifted to a hospital but he succumbed, said an official.

In another attack, a woman tourist from Jaipur and her husband were injured after terrorists fired upon them in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, police said.

An official said the duo were attacked in Yannar area of the district. He said the duo identified as Farha and Tabrez were shifted to a hospital for treatment while the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.__GK News