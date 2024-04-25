India dismisses US State Department report on human rights violations

New Delhi: New Delhi has strongly criticised a recent report issued by the US State Department, which shed light on what it termed as “significant human rights abuses” in Manipur following violence in the state last year. The govt dismissed the document as deeply biased and reflective of a poor understanding of the country.

During the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regular media briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked, “Regarding the State Department Report on Human Rights, the MEA spokesperson stated, ‘This report is deeply biased and reflects a poor understanding of India. We attach no value to it and urge you to do the same.’”

The latest executive summary of the ‘2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: India’ highlighted “significant human rights abuses” during an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur. It also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condemnation of the incident as “shameful” and his call for action.

Furthermore, the report spotlighted a 60-hour search of the BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices on February 14, following the broadcaster’s release of a documentary on PM Modi.

Additionally, the report referenced the conviction and sentencing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case related to defaming the Modi surname, leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. However, Gandhi was later reinstated after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction.

On another issue, addressing protests at Columbia University and other US campuses, the MEA spokesperson emphasised, “We have observed reports on the issue and have been monitoring related developments. In every democracy, there must be a delicate balance between freedom of expression, a sense of responsibility, and maintaining public safety and order. Democracies, in particular, should demonstrate this understanding towards other fellow democracies. Ultimately, we are judged by our actions at home, not by our words abroad.”__GK News