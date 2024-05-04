Kashmir: One IAF soldier killed, 4 injured in Poonch attack

Srinagar, May 04: An Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier died while four others were injured after terrorists on Saturday ambushed an IAF convoy in the frontier district of J&K’s Poonch.

The Indian Airforce write on X:

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress.”

One more soldier is critical and undergoing treatment while the remaining three are stable, said officials from the security establishment.

They said that reinforcements were rushed to the area and counter terror operation is underway.

The ANI news agency, while quoting sources said that the local Rashtriya Rifles unit has started cordon and search operations in the area.

The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the General area near Shahsitar. Military personnel have suffered injuries, it added.__ GK News