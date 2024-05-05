UK: Sunak needs to own terrible election results and change course, Braverman tells BBC

Former home secretary Suella Braverman joins Laura Kuenssberg to discuss this week’s bleak Tory election results.

She says PM Rishi Sunak needs to “own” the result and “change course” – adding that she regrets backing him when he ran for the Tory party leadership.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper says the government has a plan to reach voters, but hasn’t got all the way through it yet.

Labour’s Pat McFadden also joins the show – he admits that despite the positive results, the party’s stance on Gaza cost it some votes.

The show comes after an unexpected win for Labour in the West Midlands mayoral election on Saturday, which Sir Keir Starmer said was “beyond our expectations”.

Richard Parker beat the Conservative incumbent Andy Street – by 1,508 votes. Rishi Sunak said he was disappointed but determined to press ahead with his plan to deliver a brighter future.

Labour’s Sadiq Khan won a third term as London mayor, increasing his share of the vote.__Courtesy BBC