US House Committee passes resolution on electoral integrity in Pakistan

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday aimed at bolstering democracy, transparency, and human rights in Pakistan, amidst concerns over electoral integrity and adherence to democratic principles.

The resolution, introduced on September 30, 2023, garnered 50 votes in favour and none against. It now awaits further consideration and approval by the House of Representatives.

Highlighting key demands regarding Pakistan’s electoral process, the resolution underscored the necessity of transparent elections, upholding human rights, and adherence to the rule of law.

Moreover, the resolution urges US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to engage in enhanced dialogue and cooperation with Pakistani authorities to address these concerns and uphold democratic values in the region. It emphasised the importance of transparent elections in Pakistan, aligned with the aspirations of its people.

The committee’s decision follows a recent hearing held on March 20, which focused on post-election democracy in Pakistan. During the hearing, US Assistant Secretary of State on Central and South Asia, Donald Lu, underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing claims of irregularities, and investigation into allegations of interference or rigging in Pakistan’s recent general elections.

Lu, the man at the centre of a diplomatic cable controversy in Pakistan, came out in public for the first time in two years, rebutting all the charges that either he or the US government was involved in the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

Meanwhile, there has been no official response from Pakistan regarding the resolution passed in the US House of Representatives. However, during the weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed Pakistan’s readiness to engage in dialogue with the United States to address any misunderstandings related to the elections.__Tribune.com