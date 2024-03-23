Russia: Intel agencies detain 11 people involved in Crocus City Hall attack — FSB, 93 killed-BBC

MOSCOW, Russian news agency TASS reports: Intelligence agencies have detained 11 people, including four terrorists, who were directly involved in an attack on the Crocus City Hall, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.



“The activities of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have resulted in the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists, who directly participated in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall,” the statement reads.

Work is underway to identify terrorist accomplices and establish all the circumstances of the attack.



BBC: Four suspects arrested after at least 93 killed in Moscow concert attack, Russia says

According to BBC reports: Four people directly involved in the Moscow concert hall attack are among 11 detained, Russia’s security chief tells President Putin.

At least 93 people were killed when gunmen attacked a packed concert venue on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia says.

More than 140 others were wounded at the Crocus City Hall, according to the FSB Federal Security Service.

The US says it’s credible that an affiliate of the Islamic State group could be behind the attack, after the group said they did it. Russia has not commented.

A large fire engulfed the roof of the complex and dramatic video shows panicked concertgoers taking cover as shots and explosions ring out.

The White House says it is working to find out more about the situation and Ukraine has denied any involvement in the attack.