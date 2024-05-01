America: NY police arrest around 300 in campus raids

According to BBC reports: Police arrested about 300 protesters during campus raids at Columbia University and The City University of New York (CUNY) in New York on Tuesday night, officials say.

Eric Adams, the city’s mayor, says the “massive operation” took place at Columbia’s request to remove those who had occupied a building.

City officials also alleged that “outside agitators” had “co-opted” a peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration, echoing statements from officials elsewhere in the country.

Elsewhere, the vice-chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has reported “horrific acts of violence” overnight at the university’s own pro-Palestinian encampment.

Footage online shows masked counter-demonstrators – supporting Israel – attacking their rivals with sticks and attempting to dismantle barricades.

One person wearing a Palestinian flag was seen being dragged and beaten before the two sides were separated by police.

US universities have been gripped by protests over the war in Gaza, as students demand a boycott of companies and individuals with ties to Israel.