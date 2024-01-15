Pakistan: (ex Foreign Minister) Qureshi calls for live broadcast of cypher case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday called for the live broadcast of the cypher case, saying that everyone should know who is loyal to the country and who has betrayed it.

During an informal discussion with the media at Adiala Jail, Qureshi emphasised the international significance of the case, expressing his desire for global media attention.

“Why is the international media being denied the opportunity to observe the proceedings [of the cypher case]? If we are at fault, the world should know,” he questioned

Qureshi stated that PTI founder Imran Khan is only demanding transparent elections, stating that the ex-prime minister has asserted that he will fight “till the last ball”.

“If I had become a turncoat. I would have been [establishment’s] blue-eyed boy,” he asserted.

The former foreign minister said that “arranged and engineered” elections will not be accepted by the people. “If you did not intend to accept the [intra-party] election results, why was the [ECP’s] decision delayed for six months,” he questioned.

According to the PTI leader, the legs of some people are “trembling” despite several party leaders being imprisoned. He revealed that Amir Kayani, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Mahmood Molvi and Tanvir Ilyas came to meet him and asked him to leave PTI.

Qureshi said that those who want to see Imran Khan released from prison should vote for PTI candidates. “Imran Khan is not allowed to meet anyone in jail. We, Imran Khan and I, are in solitary confinement,” he disclosed.

He further said that he was not allowed to participate in the funeral prayers of his brother-in-law who died three days ago.

Qureshi stressed that the doors for negotiations in politics are never closed, saying that PTI will welcome dialogue for the defence of the Constitution and transparent elections.__Tribune.com