Kashmir: Yasin Malik being punished for his non-violent peaceful political struggle

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, has said that the most revered pro-freedom political leader and illegally incarcerated party Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who has been languishing in infamous New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for the last over five years, is being punished for his non-violent peaceful political beliefs by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led current extremist government of India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Rafiq Dar stated this while giving his views over the citing of a single unnamed road hanging poster in New Delhi India with pictures of Yasin Malik and former PM of India Dr. Manmohan Singh, a renowned economist and a senior Indian National Congress Party leader.

He termed the dragging of illegally imprisoned pro-freedom political leaders like Yasin Malik into political mudslinging amid ongoing Indian parliamentary elections in India as deplorable.

He termed the suspicious hanging of the only poster noticed in the heart of Delhi as a BJP-RSS election stunt against their opponents. He said that for their political benefits the current extremist government of India is portraying Yasin Malik as a terrorist, and after sentencing him to life imprisonment on 25th May 2022 in fabricated, fake and politically motivated cases filed against him, is now hell bent upon to send him to the gallows.

The JKLF spokesman strongly condemns such Indian inhuman approach against him and terms it as their illegal and immoral action to silence the just voice of the people of the State of Jammu Kashmir.

The spokesman explained that the Indian intelligentsia including the top right and left wing national political leadership, for their association with Yasin Malik, are well aware of his political approach and the transformation he made from violence to non-violent means in 1995.

The JKLF chief spokesman termed the extension of Indian parliamentary elections in the disputed Jammu Kashmir as farcical. He said that such elections in the past, and now, since last more than three decades, in presence of nearly one million occupational forces in the State have never proved fruitful in resolving the issue.__Pakistan Today