Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits terrorist hideouts in Iran after airspace violation, Tehran reports 9 killed

Pakistan on Thursday morning struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-o-Baluchistan province, less than 48 hours after Iran violated its airspace.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO), a number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’. Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people, including seven “non-Iranian nationals”, were killed in the strike targeting a village near the city of Saravan.

Iran on Tuesday had laun­ched attacks in Pakistan targeting what it described as bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, Iranian state media reported, prompting strong condemnation from Islamabad and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

The Iranian strikes were part of a series of attacks carried out by Iran in recent days in Syria and Iraq as a response to recent terrorist attacks on its territory. They have heightened concerns about regional stability, particularly amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The FO statement on Thursday morning said Pakistan undertook a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Sistan-o-Baluchistan province.

“Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” it said.

“However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces.”

“Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred,” said FO.

The statement stressed that Pakistan “fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, adding “the sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised”.

“As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.

“Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. We have always emphasised dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions,” it concluded.

Initially, IRNA reported three women and four children — all “non-Iranian nationals” — were killed in blasts around the city of Saravan. It later updated the death toll to nine, saying that two men had also died.

“Pakistan attacked an Iranian border village with missiles,” state television said, quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran’s Sistan-o-Baluchistan province.

“Following the early morning attack by Pakistan on a border village in Sistan-o-Baluchistan province, an hour ago the Pakistani charge d’affaires in Tehran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an explanation,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

PM, FM to cut short foreign visits

In a press briefing later in the day, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, who is currently in Switzerland for the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), had decided to cut short his visit “in light of the developments”.

Similarly, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who is in Uganda to attend a ministerial meeting of the non-aligned movement, had also decided to return to the country.

In response to a question, Baloch asserted that Pakistan desired peaceful relations with all countries, including Iran. “But we have also said that Pakistan’s security and sovereignty is sacrosanct and Pakistan remains ready and is willing to protect itself,” she said.

The FO spokesperson added that operational details pertaining to the recent developments would be coming soon from Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

To another query, Baloch said Islamabad had no interest in escalating the situation and hoped that “our adversaries understand this”. She went on to say that Pakistan had always chosen the path of dialogue and would continue to engage with neighbours to ensure peace prevailed.

The FO spokesperson further stated that she was not aware of any third-party mediation between Iran and Pakistan, adding that the countries have separate channels of communication.

Separately, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said the government had lodged a protest with Iranian authorities over the “unprovoked violation” of its airspace.

He confirmed that the “illegal move” was under investigation, state-run Radio Pakistan reported. Solangi said Pakistan would take appropriate measures while keeping the relevant international laws in view, especially regarding the sovereignty of the state.

China willing to mediate between Pakistan, Iran after strikes

Meanwhile, Beijing said it was willing to mediate between Pakistan and Iran following the recent developments.

“The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

“We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish,” she said.

It must be noted that Pakistan and Iran are close partners of Beijing and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.

Mao reiterated Iran and Pakistan were “friendly countries to China, and countries with important influence”.

Pakistan won’t compromise on national security: President Alvi

Separately, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan would not compromise on its national security and territorial integrity and would take “all necessary measures to defend its soil”.

“He lauded the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Pakistan that targeted the terrorist hideouts in the Sistan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran while avoiding civilian casualties,” according to a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

Alvi said terrorism was a common challenge that required global efforts for its elimination.

“Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and expected the same from other nations not to violate international law,” the statement quoted the president as saying.

The president further said that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries and they needed to resolve issues through dialogue and mutual consultation.

Airspace violation

A day earlier, Pakistan had downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran, recalling its ambassador from Tehran and expelling the Iranian envoy in Islamabad, in the wake of Iranian missile and drone strikes in Panjgur, Balochistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said Pakistan reserved the right to retaliate against the attack, which she described as an “illegal act” and without any justification. In both statements issued after the attack, Baloch warned Iran of the consequences of its action.

“Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being,” she had said.

Besides the diplomatic response, a senior official, in a telephone conversation with Dawn, did not rule out a military response, saying that “our response was still evolving”.

Similarly, high-level bilateral visits, both ongoing as well as planned ones, were cancelled. Iranian charge d’affaires in Islamabad was also summoned to FO to convey Pakistan’s condemnation of the incident.

The Iranian strikes were perceived by Pakistan as not only a breach of sovereignty but also a potential catalyst for broader regional conflict, which is particularly alarming in the current tense regional climate. This situation is further complicated by regional rival India, which has been leveraging the pretext of terrorism to act against Pakistan.

Diplomatic sources had also suggested that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) was responsible for the breach and that despite the existence of multiple channels of communication between the two countries, the operation was carried out contrary to international law, which clearly violated Pakistan’s airspace.__dawn.com