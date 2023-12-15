Pakistan: Supreme Court Refuses To Issue Notices To Ex-Army Chief Gen Bajwa

Notices issued to former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Brig Ramay and former IHC chief justice Kasi

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to issue a notice to former Chief of Army Staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, terming Islamabad High Court’s deposed judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s allegations of political engineering against him as hearsay.

However, the apex court did issue notices to former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lt General (retired) Faiz Hameed and Brigadier (retired) Irfan Ramay. The top court also notified former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Anwar Kasi and former Supreme Court Registrar Arbab Arif.

The refusal came as Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa led a five-judge larger bench to hear the petition filed by Justice Siddiqui.

Justice Siddiqui was removed by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) after he made anti-establishment tirades levelling serious allegations of political engineering and manipulating the judiciary to punish Nawaz Sharif and pave the way for Imran Khan. Siddiqui had subsequently challenged his removal in the Supreme Court under Article 184(3).

On Wednesday, the top court had suggested Justice Siddiqui’s counsel array those individuals against whom allegations are being levelled as party in the case, observing that it would violate due process if this court proceeded without hearing them.

Later the same day, Justice Siddiqui amended his petition and included the names of Gen Bajwa, Lt. Gen Hameed, Brig Ramay, Brig (retd) Faisal Marwat, Brig (retd) Tahir Wafai, former IHC CJ Kasi and former SC Registrar Arif as respondents. __The Friday Times