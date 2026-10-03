Yemeni Forces Say They Hit Military Targets in Sana’a

RIYADH: Yemen’s armed forces said on Saturday that they had launched an operation against what they described as vital and legitimate military targets in the capital, Sana’a.

In a statement, the forces said the attack was under way against military sites in the Houthi-controlled city. The statement did not identify the targets, disclose the type of weapons used, or provide information on possible damage or casualties.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported operation, and no immediate response from the Houthi authorities in Sana’a.

The announcement comes amid renewed military tensions in Yemen, where government-aligned forces and the Houthi movement have exchanged threats and carried out operations against military infrastructure in recent months. Yemeni government forces have previously said that sites used for Houthi military activity could be treated as military targets.

Sana’a has remained under Houthi control for years and has repeatedly been drawn into the country’s long conflict. Claims by parties to the war about strikes and their results are often difficult to verify independently in the immediate aftermath.