Vienna Father Sentenced to 10 Years for Brutal Abuse of His Three Sons

VIENNA: A 42 year old father has been sentenced to ten years in prison by the Vienna Regional Court for repeatedly and severely abusing his three sons, aged 12, 15 and 17. The violence, which reportedly began in 2020, came to light after a disturbing incident at the family home on July 12.

Police were called to the apartment shortly before midnight after neighbours heard a child screaming in pain for an extended period. When officers arrived, they found the mother and children visibly frightened, distressed and intimidated. Investigations soon revealed that the father had allegedly subjected his youngest son to hours of brutal punishment simply because the boy had gone cycling against his wishes.

According to the prosecution, the man repeatedly struck the 12 year old with a leather belt, a charging cable and a plastic clothes hanger. “He beat the child for hours,” the prosecutor told the court, describing the attack as an act of extraordinary cruelty. A forensic medical report found that the boy had suffered more than 100 forceful blows, resulting in serious soft-tissue injuries. His 17 year old brother was also beaten when he tried to protect him.

Further investigations revealed a disturbing pattern of violence dating back several years. All three boys described repeated abuse during formal witness interviews, while photographs taken after the final assault documented the youngest child’s injuries. The prosecutor said she had never seen photographs showing violence of such severity.

The father’s lawyer, Andreas Reichenbach, acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, saying his client had apparently entered a “frenzy of violence”. The accused claimed that he had only occasionally hit his sons and justified his actions by referring to their behaviour, poor school performance and disobedience. He admitted losing control during the final attack.

The children’s 40 year old mother was also convicted for failing to intervene adequately during the assault. Although prosecutors acknowledged that she had previously tried to protect her sons, she reportedly withdrew into the kitchen and closed the door while her husband attacked the youngest boy. The court sentenced her to one year in prison, suspended for three years on probation.

The verdict brings a deeply disturbing family abuse case before the public, exposing years of suffering that remained hidden behind the doors of an ordinary family home in Vienna.