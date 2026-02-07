US Slaps New Sanctions on Iran Despite Diplomatic Talks in Oman

The United States announced sweeping sanctions against Iran’s oil industry on Friday, even as diplomats from both nations concluded indirect negotiations in Oman, a move that highlights the delicate balance between pressure and dialogue in one of the world’s most volatile standoffs, according to The Nation.

Washington targeted 14 oil tankers and sanctioned 15 entities along with two individuals, accusing Tehran of using petroleum revenues to finance destabilizing activities across the Middle East and suppress dissent at home. The vessels, flying flags from Turkey, India, and the United Arab Emirates, have allegedly been crucial to Iran’s oil export network.

“Trump is committed to driving down the Iranian regime’s illicit oil and petrochemical exports,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott declared, signaling a return to the hardline “maximum pressure” strategy that defined Trump’s first term.

Yet the sanctions arrived with peculiar timing. Just hours earlier, Iran’s foreign minister emerged from talks in Oman describing a “positive atmosphere” in discussions about Tehran’s nuclear program. The contrast between conciliatory words and punitive actions underscores the administration’s dual-track approach: negotiate, but from a position of overwhelming strength.

Trump has assembled what he calls a massive “armada” near Iranian waters; a show of force that has rattled Tehran’s leadership. The buildup follows a June military strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, part of a joint US-Israeli operation that persuaded Iran to halt its uranium enrichment activities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reminded Tehran that diplomacy isn’t the president’s only option, noting he commands “the most powerful military in the history of the world.”

The stakes extend far beyond Washington and Tehran. Regional powers and global allies, including Russia, have urged restraint, fearing that failed negotiations could ignite a broader conflict in the oil-rich Middle East. Iran has warned neighboring Gulf nations hosting American bases that they risk becoming targets if they facilitate any attack.

As sanctions tighten and warships gather, the world watches anxiously, hoping diplomacy prevails over the drums of war.