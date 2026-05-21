US Says Hormuz Toll Threatens Global Trade, Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that any attempt by Iran to introduce a toll system in the Strait of Hormuz could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran, according to Arab News.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rubio said such a move would be unacceptable to the international community and could make any potential agreement impossible. He described the idea as illegal and a serious threat to global trade, noting the strategic importance of the waterway, through which a large share of the world’s oil supply passes.

Despite these concerns, Rubio said there have been some signs of progress in talks aimed at ending tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. However, he cautioned against optimism, pointing to divisions within Iran’s leadership that could complicate negotiations.

“There are some encouraging signals, but we are dealing with a system that is not entirely unified,” Rubio said, adding that the coming days would be critical.

Rubio also expressed hope that Pakistan could play a constructive role in easing tensions. He noted that Pakistan’s army chief was expected to visit Tehran, a move Washington believes could help push diplomatic efforts forward.

“I believe the Pakistanis are traveling to Tehran today, and hopefully that will help move things along,” he said.

At the same time, Rubio voiced frustration with NATO allies, accusing them of failing to support the United States in its conflict with Iran. Speaking before heading to alliance talks in Sweden, he said Washington was disappointed by what it sees as a lack of meaningful backing.

President Donald Trump, Rubio said, is not asking NATO countries to take direct military action but had hoped for stronger support. “They are not being asked to send fighter jets,” Rubio noted, “but they are also not doing much, and that has been very disappointing.”

The situation reflects the growing strain in international alliances as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.