US Promises Heavy Blow to Iran Following Missile Attack in Jordan

President Donald Trump promised a fierce American response to Iran on Wednesday, just hours after Iranian missiles struck US military bases in Jordan. Speaking to Fox News, the president declared that the United States would hit Iran “hard” and deliver a punishing blow.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating,” Trump told the network’s correspondent. He even used strong language to make his point clear: “We are going to beat the ‘effing s’ out of them.”

The harsh words mark a sharp turn from Trump’s earlier talk of seeking a negotiated settlement in what has now become a five-month US conflict with Iran. The escalation followed Iran’s admission that it fired missiles at American facilities in Jordan. Jordan’s military, backed by the US, said it intercepted five of the incoming missiles, according to Arab News.

In response, the US joined Saudi Arabia in overnight airstrikes against pro-Iranian militias inside Iraq. Trump said the operation was coordinated with Iraqi authorities in Baghdad. However, the Iraqi presidency pushed back, stating it opposes using Iraqi land to attack neighboring countries.

The joint air campaign targeted logistics and weapons sites linked to an Iran-aligned group, according to the US military. The strikes came after Saudi Arabia reported attacks by what it called “terrorist militias loyal to Iran” on its oil facilities. Riyadh had earlier said it intercepted drones believed to be launched by the same groups.

The rapid rise in tensions raises fears of a wider regional war. With Trump now vowing forceful retaliation and Iran showing no sign of backing down, the Middle East stands on a dangerous edge. Diplomats and defense officials alike are watching closely, aware that the next move could spark a much larger conflict.

For now, the president’s message is clear: America will respond with strength, and Iran should expect a heavy price for its actions.