Iran Says No Ship Moves Through Hormuz Without Its Approval

TEHRAN, July 29 — A senior Iranian military commander has claimed that no movement takes place in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz without the permission of the Islamic Republic, stressing that the country’s Navy remains fully prepared to protect its territorial waters and national interests.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the deputy chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination, said the Iranian Army Navy is at the highest level of operational readiness. According to him, the naval forces maintain complete control over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the northern Indian Ocean, reported by Mehr News Agency.

He said Iranian naval personnel continue to maintain a strong presence across the West Asian region, adding that the country’s armed forces closely monitor activities in these vital waterways. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a large share of global oil exports and serving as a key link between the Persian Gulf and international markets.

Speaking about the country’s overall security, Rear Admiral Sayyari said Iran’s land, sea, and air borders remain secure. He described the current security situation as stable and credited the country’s armed forces for maintaining vigilance along the nation’s frontiers.

The commander also praised the guidance of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying the strength and international standing of Iran’s armed forces have been shaped by his vision and recommendations. He added that the military continues to build on those principles while remaining committed to defending the country’s sovereignty and regional interests.

The remarks come at a time when tensions in the wider Middle East continue to draw global attention, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical maritime corridor for international trade and energy supplies. Statements regarding military readiness and control over the waterway are closely watched because of their potential impact on regional security and global shipping.