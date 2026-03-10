UN Security Council Urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to Halt Clashes

The United Nations Security Council has called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to immediately stop their recent clashes and resolve their differences through diplomacy, warning that the conflict is causing serious harm to civilians and the regional economy, according to TOLOnews.

The appeal came during the council’s quarterly meeting on Afghanistan, where officials expressed growing concern over the rising tensions between the two neighboring countries. Representatives from several nations urged both sides to agree to a ceasefire and prevent further escalation.

Georgette Gagnon, the acting head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), told the council that the clashes have had “punishing human and economic costs.” She warned that continued fighting could deepen suffering for ordinary people living near the border.

Gagnon said the UN Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the situation and has called for an immediate end to hostilities. She urged both countries to recommit to a ceasefire and prioritize the protection of civilians.

During the meeting, India strongly criticized Pakistan’s reported airstrikes inside Afghan territory. Parvathaneni Harish, India’s representative to the UN, condemned the attacks as violations of international law and national sovereignty. He also accused Pakistan of acting hypocritically by carrying out military operations during the holy month of Ramadan while claiming to respect international law and Islamic values.

The meeting also addressed ongoing restrictions on women in Afghanistan. Several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, expressed concern over bans that limit Afghan women’s access to work, education, and even some UN facilities.

James Kariuki, the British representative, said millions of Afghan women and girls are being systematically excluded from society.

Meanwhile, Vasily Nebenzya of Russia criticized Western countries for what he described as a selective approach toward Afghanistan. He argued that meaningful dialogue with the Afghan authorities is necessary to solve the country’s problems.

Fu Cong, representing China, emphasized the need to improve living conditions in Afghanistan and strengthen regional cooperation against terrorism.

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has not yet responded to the meeting but has previously criticized the council for repeatedly raising the same issues about the country.