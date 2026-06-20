Iranian Team Heads to Switzerland for Key Talks on Agreement Implementation

TEHRAN, June 20 — An Iranian delegation departed for Switzerland on Saturday with a mission that officials described as critical to ensuring that commitments made under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) are fully implemented, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking to reporters at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport before the delegation’s departure, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the visit is focused on following up on obligations undertaken by the other party and holding it accountable for fulfilling the terms of the agreement.

Baghaei explained that the trip had originally been scheduled for Friday to facilitate the signing of the memorandum. However, because the document was ultimately signed electronically, the need for an immediate meeting diminished. The purpose of the current visit, he said, has shifted from signing the agreement to overseeing its execution.

“The real test of any agreement begins during the implementation phase,” Baghaei noted, emphasizing that Iran intends to monitor developments closely. Referring to previous experiences, he said Tehran remains cautious and believes that commitments must be translated into concrete actions rather than promises.

According to the spokesperson, Clause 13 of the memorandum clearly states that the ceasefire applies to all fronts, including Lebanon. He stressed that adherence to this provision is essential for maintaining confidence in the agreement and creating conditions for future negotiations.

Baghaei further stated that discussions on a final and comprehensive agreement would begin only after implementation of commitments outlined in Clauses 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 has started and shown sustained progress. He indicated that these provisions form the foundation for any future diplomatic breakthrough.

Iranian media later reported that the delegation is being led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The visit is expected to focus on monitoring compliance, addressing concerns regarding implementation, and laying the groundwork for potential future talks.

The development marks another significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts, as both sides face growing pressure to demonstrate that the commitments outlined in the memorandum can be effectively carried out in practice.