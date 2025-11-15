Kaliningrad — International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said Friday that there is no indication anywhere in the world that a nuclear weapons test has recently taken place, reaffirming that the global monitoring network remains fully operational and has detected nothing unusual.

Speaking at a news conference following meetings in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, Grossi stressed that the Vienna-based organization responsible for tracking nuclear detonations has reported “no events” consistent with a test by any nation.

“There is an organization in Vienna that monitors the conduct of nuclear weapons tests,” he said. “And according to this monitoring system, which is currently in operation, there have been no events indicating that such tests have been conducted.” His remarks came in response to a direct question about whether any country including the United States had recently carried out a test.

Grossi traveled to Kaliningrad for discussions with Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom. The two officials addressed ongoing safety concerns surrounding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe and a focal point of international anxiety since coming under Russian control during the war in Ukraine.

The IAEA chief has repeatedly urged both Russia and Ukraine to avoid military activity around the facility and to ensure unrestricted access for agency inspectors. While he offered no new details Friday, Grossi said talks with Rosatom focused on maintaining stability at the site and preparing additional safety measures.

His comments underscored a broader message: despite geopolitical tensions and accusations traded among world powers, international monitoring systems show no sign of nuclear test activity a rare point of clarity in a global security landscape marked by rising uncertainty.