Ukraine, Norway, Sweden Top Germany’s Arms Export List Amid Russian Threat

The numbers tell a story of fear, alliances, and the reshaping of European security. Germany shipped 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) worth of weapons to Ukraine last year, cementing its position as Kyiv’s most crucial European partner in the grinding war against Russia, according to AFP. But Ukraine wasn’t buying alone, two Scandinavian nations nervously watching Moscow’s shadow joined the shopping list in a big way.

Norway and Sweden, both acutely aware that geography makes them vulnerable to Russian aggression, ranked second and third among Germany’s arms customers in 2025. Their purchases reveal a continent arming itself for possibilities nobody wants to discuss openly: that the war in Ukraine might be just the beginning of a longer confrontation with Moscow.

Norway, a founding NATO member whose northern border sits uncomfortably close to Russian territory, spent 1.3 billion euros on German military hardware. For a nation of just 5.5 million people, that’s an extraordinary investment, one that speaks to genuine security concerns rather than military posturing.

Sweden’s billion-euro weapons purchase carries even deeper significance. For decades, Stockholm maintained famous neutrality, staying outside NATO. Russia’s 2022 invasion shattered that tradition. Sweden applied for NATO membership almost immediately and joined in March 2024, abandoning centuries of non-alignment. Now it’s backing that shift with serious military spending.

The pattern is clear: nations closest to Russia are preparing for the worst. Finland, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, joined NATO in 2023 for identical reasons, rapidly modernizing its defense forces.

Germany’s economy ministry released these figures Friday, providing a glimpse into the usually opaque world of international arms sales. The report underscores Berlin’s transformation from reluctant military power to Europe’s arsenal.

Behind these billions in weapons sales lies an uncomfortable truth: Europe is rearming at a pace not seen since the Cold War. The continent that spent decades cutting defense budgets is now scrambling to rebuild military strength.

For Ukraine, Germany’s support remains literally vital, each exported weapon system another tool for survival. For Norway and Sweden, it’s insurance against nightmares they hope never materialize.