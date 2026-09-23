Talks in New York, Threats from the Podium: US–Iran Standoff Deepens

Top American and Iranian officials held their first direct discussions since June, meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York even as President Donald Trump warned he could “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if the standoff continued.

The closed-door talks, mediated by Qatar, brought together Iran’s foreign minister and Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff. No breakthrough was announced, but both sides described the exchange as “constructive”. Iran reiterated its demand that Washington end what it called “acts of aggression”, while US officials said negotiations would continue through intermediaries, according to BBC News.

The diplomacy unfolded against a backdrop of escalating rhetoric. In his address to world leaders, Trump justified ongoing military pressure on Tehran, arguing it had blocked Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon. Yet he also framed the crisis as a choice between negotiation and destruction.

“Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild…?” Trump asked. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly…? Do I drive them into hell?”

The remarks, delivered at a forum dedicated to multilateral cooperation, underscored a stark contradiction: the simultaneous pursuit of dialogue and the threat of overwhelming force. Critics say such language undermines the very spirit of diplomatic reconciliation the UN was built to foster.

Since a fragile June ceasefire collapsed, both sides have traded fire. Iran has targeted vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for nearly one-fifth of global oil and gas flows. The US and Israel have struck Iranian sites and maintained a naval blockade, roiling markets and deepening economic strain on Tehran.

With US midterm elections looming in November, pressure is mounting on Trump to show progress. He told reporters the talks had been “very productive”, though he suggested any final deal would likely come only after the polls close.

Iran insists the US and Israel must end all hostilities, including strikes on Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi rebels, aligned with Tehran, have intensified attacks on Saudi oil shipping, widening the conflict’s reach.

As envoys shuttled between floors of the UN headquarters, the message from New York was mixed: a door to negotiation had reopened, even as the shadow of annihilation lingered over the hall.