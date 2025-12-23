Special NIA court orders attachment of property of U.S.-based Kashmiri lobbyist

A special NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday ordered the attachment of over 1.5 kanals (1 kanal is equal to 5,445 sq ft) of land belonging to US-based Kashmiri lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Shah alias “Dr Fai”.Judge Yahaya Firdous passed the order after Assistant Public Prosecutor Mohammad Iqbal Rather moved an application seeking attachment of property of Fai under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (85 of BNSS) on the ground that this court had already declared the accused as an absconder in a case registered in 2020 under various sections of the UAPA

“This Court directs [the] District Collector Budgam to attach the immovable property of land measuring 01 Kanal and 02 Marlas under Khewat No. 60, Survey No. 466 Min in village Wadwan and land measuring 11 Marlas under Khewat No. 136 Survey No. 343 Min situated at village Chattabugh and take the possession forthwith,” a special NIA judge, Budgam, held.

The NIA court held that a direction was given to the accused, Mr. Fai, to appear before the investigation officer (IO) of FIR No. 46/2020 within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of the proclamation in 2025.

“But the accused has chosen not to appear, as such, evaded the process which compelled the IO to move an application under Section 83 of Cr.P.C (85 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for attachment of property,” the court noted.

The Court said it was satisfied from the record that the accused “despite being given an opportunity to appear before the IO has deliberately and intentionally concealed himself”.

The court directed the District Collector Budgam to “ensure that the help of Revenue Authorities is taken to identify and demarcate the property”. It also directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budgam, to “provide necessary support while attaching the property”.