Spain Imposes First Full Arms Embargo on Israel, Citing Gaza Deaths

Spain has become the first country in Europe to impose a total arms embargo on Israel, a dramatic escalation of pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government amid the ongoing devastation in Gaza, according to “Anadolu”.

The decision, approved Tuesday by Spain’s Council of Ministers, bans not only arms exports but also fuel transit and imports of goods and services from the occupied Palestinian territories. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo described the move as “further evidence of the government’s political commitment and international leadership for respect for human rights,” according to El País.

Spain had already enforced partial restrictions, similar to measures in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Slovenia. But Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government went further, with its left-wing coalition partner Sumar declaring the step “paves the way for the EU.”

Not everyone agreed with the timing. Former Podemos leader Ione Belarra criticized the decision as too late, arguing that embargoes should precede atrocities, not follow them. “Not with 60,000 innocent victims,” she said pointedly.

The conservative opposition People’s Party withheld support, warning of potential security risks given Spain’s reliance on Israeli-made components for its own forces. “I ask that it not be trivialized; it is a complex issue,” parliamentary spokesperson Ester Muñoz said.

For the Sánchez government, however, the embargo fits within a broader diplomatic push. Spain formally recognized the State of Palestine in May and has urged other nations to do the same. Government spokesperson Pilar Alegría emphasized the urgency of a two-state solution: “Spain has played a key role from the start in supporting coexistence.”

Tuesday’s embargo follows a nine-point sanctions package announced earlier this month but delayed for legal and technical review. With its approval, Madrid has placed itself at the forefront of Europe’s growing reckoning with the war in Gaza.