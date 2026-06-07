France, Allies Plan New Sanctions on Israel Over West Bank Violence

France and several of its allies are preparing new ways to pressure Israel over rising violence in the occupied West Bank, according to European diplomats, according to Reuters. Instead of waiting for a joint European Union decision, which has been blocked, these countries are now planning coordinated national sanctions.

The proposed measures would target individuals linked to violence, especially Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians. These sanctions could include freezing assets and banning travel. However, diplomats say the final details are still being worked out, and each country may create its own list of targeted individuals.

Frustration has been growing among Western nations over Israel’s continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank. Many believe these settlements weaken the chances of creating an independent Palestinian state. Tensions have also increased due to frequent clashes and violence in the region.

Because EU members cannot agree on stronger action, countries like France are moving ahead on their own. Britain and Norway are believed to be among those involved in these discussions, though officials have not confirmed all participants. Governments are also being cautious about publicly sharing details, fearing that individuals could move their assets before sanctions take effect.

Israel has strongly criticized such moves. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar recently accused the EU of acting unfairly and targeting Israeli citizens for political reasons.

Meanwhile, international concern continues to grow. In May, seven Western countries, including France, Britain, Canada, and Australia, warned that Israeli policies were increasing tensions in the West Bank.

One major concern is Israel’s planned E1 settlement project near Jerusalem. Critics say it would divide the West Bank and make it harder for Palestinians to form a future state.

France is also hosting an important meeting in Paris on June 12. The gathering will include foreign ministers and civil society groups from both Israeli and Palestinian sides. The goal is to keep global attention on the conflict, even as other regional crises take focus.