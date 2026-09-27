Second US Underwater Drone Seized in Strait of Hormuz, Iran Says

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said Sunday that it had seized a second US military underwater drone in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in one of the world’s most sensitive waterways.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said its forces carried out what it described as a “coordinated and complex operation” to capture the unmanned underwater vehicle. According to the statement, Iranian forces used intelligence capabilities and electronic warfare to track and trap the vehicle, which they accused of conducting espionage activities in the strait, reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC identified the captured system as a Remus 600, an advanced remotely operated underwater vehicle. Iranian officials said the drone had been taken as a “spoil of war” and was now under the control of specialists who were examining its information and technical systems.

The IRGC Navy also warned that the Strait of Hormuz remained under close watch. It said Iranian forces would continue to confront what they described as dangerous activities and the movement of vessels through unauthorized routes.

The announcement comes weeks after Iran said it had intercepted another US unmanned underwater vehicle near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz on September 8.

That vehicle was identified as a Dive-LD, an autonomous underwater system developed by US defense technology company Anduril Industries. The roughly 5.8 meter long vehicle is designed for several missions, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, seabed mapping, infrastructure inspection and mine countermeasure operations.

The latest claim adds another layer to the already tense relationship between Iran and the United States, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for global energy supplies.