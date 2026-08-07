Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan Seal Historic Makkah Defense Pact

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed a landmark defense agreement in Makkah on Friday, pledging to strengthen their military partnership, enhance regional security and expand long-term defense cooperation.

Known as the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, the pact states that an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack against all of them. The agreement is designed to reinforce collective deterrence while improving coordination in addressing common security challenges, according to Arab News.

The agreement was signed during the Makkah Summit for Joint Defence, held at Al-Safa Palace in the presence of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Before the signing ceremony, the three leaders reviewed their longstanding relations and discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security, defense cooperation and strategic partnerships. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the summit reflected the countries’ historic ties, Islamic solidarity and shared commitment to peace and stability.

The agreement provides a framework for expanding defense cooperation in several areas, including military coordination, strategic planning, joint preparedness and the development of defense capabilities. It also aims to improve military readiness and strengthen the three nations’ ability to respond collectively to shared security threats.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan described the agreement as a major milestone in trilateral defense cooperation. He said it reflects the deep strategic relationship among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan while demonstrating their common determination to confront regional security challenges and promote stability.

Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the pact establishes a long term partnership that will enhance deterrence, improve coordination and deepen defense integration among the three countries. He added that the agreement is expected to contribute to both regional and international peace and security.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly said the agreement is the result of years of negotiations and highlights the strength of the longstanding strategic relationship among the three nations. He noted that it is intended to boost joint defense capabilities, improve military readiness and reinforce strategic deterrence through closer cooperation.