Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missiles as Riyadh Aramco Building Is Targeted

Aramco Building in Riyadh Damaged in Attempted Attack

RIYADH: An administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh sustained minor damage after an attempted attack on Sunday, as Saudi air defenses intercepted a series of missiles and drones targeting the capital and other parts of the Kingdom.

A Saudi Ministry of Energy official confirmed that shrapnel fell on the building following the incident. No injuries or deaths were reported. Authorities have begun investigating the incident and taking the necessary security measures, the ministry said.

Saudi air defenses also intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles and a drone over Riyadh and southern regions, while two ballistic missiles aimed at the capital were brought down, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Earlier, another missile targeting the Eastern Province was intercepted. Civil Defense authorities issued emergency warnings in Riyadh and Najran, as well as Buqayq, Al-Ahsa and Dammam, before lifting the alerts after the danger had passed.

The latest incidents add to a growing series of aerial threats reported across Saudi Arabia since the beginning of November. According to the coalition, at least 15 ballistic and cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles have been intercepted or destroyed this month.

Recent attacks have also targeted the Riyadh, Najran, Makkah, Madinah and Eastern regions. The repeated threats have raised concerns about the safety of civilians and the security of critical infrastructure.

The attacks follow earlier strikes on Saudi airports, energy facilities and other infrastructure that disrupted civilian air travel. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh temporarily suspended operations in October, with services gradually resuming after safety inspections. Several international airlines also extended flight suspensions into November, while other airports faced disruptions.

The renewed Houthi campaign comes amid the wider US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began on February 28 and has heightened tensions across the Middle East.

The coalition has accused the Houthis of using military resources to sustain missile and drone attacks against civilian targets and threaten maritime shipping in the southern Red Sea. It has vowed to continue operations aimed at preventing further attacks and protecting Saudi Arabia and regional security.__Photo courtesy Arab News