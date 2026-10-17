Saudi Arabia executes five citizens over terrorism offences

Saudi Arabia has executed five Saudi nationals after they were convicted of terrorism related crimes, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday, reported by Arab News.

According to the ministry, the men were found guilty of joining a foreign terrorist organisation, attacking security forces and using weapons and explosives against security headquarters and vehicles. They were also convicted of possessing firearms and live ammunition, and of helping to finance and carry out terrorist operations inside the Kingdom.

The ministry said the men were arrested by security authorities, investigated and brought before a competent court, which sentenced them to death. The Supreme Court later upheld the verdicts, and the sentences were carried out in the Eastern Province following a royal order.

In a statement published on X, the ministry said the executions reflected the state’s determination to protect public security and hold accountable those who threaten the safety of citizens and residents.

The announcement did not identify the foreign organisation involved. It named the five men as Muhammad bin Munir bin Muhammad Al-Zahir, Ali bin Abdul Rab Al-Hussein Al-Sheikh, Hassan bin Zaki bin Muhammad Al-Faraj, Reda bin Muhammad bin Ali Al-Abu Abdullah and Ali bin Hassan bin Ahmed Al-Rabah.

Saudi Arabia continues to apply capital punishment for a range of serious offences, including terrorism-related crimes. Rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the country’s use of the death penalty, while Saudi officials maintain that executions follow a judicial process and serve to deter crime and protect national security.

The executions come amid growing international attention to the Kingdom’s judicial system and its treatment of people accused of political and security offences.