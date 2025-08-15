Russia Slams European Push for Snapback Sanctions on Iran

UNITED NATIONS – In a pointed rebuke delivered to the United Nations Security Council, Russia has condemned a renewed effort by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to trigger the so-called “snapback” mechanism and reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, reported by Mehr News Agency.

The Russian Permanent Mission to the UN described the European move as “illegitimate,” “ineffective,” and “harmful” to ongoing diplomatic efforts. In its formal note, Moscow argued that the attempt not only ignores the letter of the 2015 nuclear agreement — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — but also disregards the broader political reality since the United States’ withdrawal from the pact in 2018.

Under UN Resolution 2231, the snapback provision allows JCPOA participants to restore international sanctions if Iran is found in violation of the deal. But Russia contends that Tehran has met its obligations, while Western powers have failed to meet theirs — particularly the crucial commitment to lift sanctions. Instead, the Russian statement notes, Washington abandoned the accord seven years ago and imposed increasingly severe sanctions on Iran, pressuring other nations to follow suit.

Moscow also faults the European signatories for not adhering to the JCPOA’s dispute-resolution procedures before moving toward punitive measures. By bypassing these mechanisms, Russia argues, the E3 not only undermines the agreement but also shares responsibility for its erosion.

The standoff underscores the fractured state of the nuclear accord, once heralded as a landmark in non-proliferation diplomacy. While Iran insists it has abided by the deal, mutual distrust between Tehran and the West — compounded by the U.S. exit — has left the pact on life support.

For now, the Russian position signals firm opposition to any UN-backed return of sanctions, warning that such steps could further poison the diplomatic well at a moment when avenues for compromise are already narrowing.