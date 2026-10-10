Riyadh Airport Hit Again as Attack Injures Passengers, Halts Flights

RIYADH: Fear and confusion gripped King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday after a fresh attack reportedly left several people injured and forced authorities to suspend flight operations. The incident came just days after earlier strikes on the airport reportedly killed three people, including a Saudia pilot, raising fresh concerns over the safety of one of Saudi Arabia’s busiest transport hubs.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said officials were assessing the damage and checking the safety of airport facilities. The number of injured people had not yet been confirmed.

“Operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended,” the authority said, adding that flights would remain halted until safety checks and damage assessments were completed.

There are conflicting reports of 12 deaths and 309 injuries but these are still not confirmed for Saturday’s fresh attack alone through the reliable sources.

The attack caused widespread disruption, leaving passengers stranded and forcing incoming flights to divert to other airports, mainly Jeddah. According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, 155 arriving and 161 departing flights were cancelled, while another 222 were delayed.

Witnesses described scenes of panic inside the airport. One passenger waiting to board a domestic flight told AFP that they saw a strike hit a nearby gate, leaving people injured as travellers ran for safety. Others reported hearing an explosion and seeing wounded passengers being evacuated.

Medical services across Riyadh were placed on emergency alert, with doctors reportedly ordered to report to hospitals to treat the injured. A hospital source said several victims were receiving intensive care, while others were taken to medical facilities across the capital.

A diplomatic source told the news agency AFP that the airport had been struck by a missile at around 3pm local time. The Saudi led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi movement, describing the attack as a serious crime against civilians. The Houthis, however, did not announce a new attack on Saturday.

The United States, Canada, Germany and Spain warned their citizens to avoid the airport. Saudi authorities also urged passengers to contact their airlines before travelling, while the Foreign Ministry advised stranded travellers abroad to seek assistance from Saudi diplomatic missions.

The latest incident comes amid a sharp escalation in the conflict involving Yemen’s Houthis and the Saudi led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi airports and energy facilities since a fragile truce collapsed.

US President Donald Trump said Washington might join Saudi strikes against the Houthis, describing the attacks as unacceptable. His remarks added to growing uncertainty over whether the conflict could widen further.

Meanwhile, fighting continued in Yemen near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital passage for international shipping and energy supplies. Both sides claimed military gains, but their accounts could not be independently verified.

With flights grounded, passengers injured and security concerns mounting, the attack has once again exposed the risks facing civilian infrastructure as the regional conflict deepens.__Photo courtesy FB