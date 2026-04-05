Rights Groups Raise Alarm Over Palestinian Children in Israeli Jails

Human rights organizations have raised serious concerns over the conditions faced by Palestinian children in Israeli prisons, saying nearly 350 minors are currently being held under harsh and deeply troubling circumstances, according to Arab News.

According to the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, the period since October 2023 has been one of the most difficult and painful for detained children. The groups say the arrests and prison conditions reflect a broader policy of organized repression that is affecting an entire generation.

The rights groups report that Israeli forces have carried out widespread arrest operations across the occupied Palestinian territories. Since October 2023, more than 1,700 children have reportedly been detained in the West Bank alone, although many were later released. These arrests often begin in the dead of night, when soldiers raid family homes without warning, creating scenes of fear and confusion for both children and their parents.

According to the report, many children are taken from their homes bound and blindfolded. Some are allegedly forced to spend long hours without food or water before reaching detention centers. Rights groups say such treatment leaves deep emotional and psychological scars on young detainees.

The issue has gained renewed attention on Palestinian Children’s Day, as campaigners called for urgent international scrutiny. They also noted that at least 89 Palestinian detainees, most of them from Gaza, have died in Israeli custody since October 2023, further intensifying fears over prison conditions.

The concerns come as Israel recently passed a controversial law making the death penalty the default sentence for Palestinians in the West Bank convicted by military courts of carrying out deadly attacks classified as terrorism. Critics argue that the law is discriminatory because it does not apply to Israeli settlers accused of similar crimes, who are instead tried in civilian courts.

The latest developments have once again drawn attention to the deep tensions and human cost of the ongoing conflict, especially for children caught in its shadow.