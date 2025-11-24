Regional Powers Step In as Afghanistan–Pakistan Tensions Deepen

Regional powers are intensifying diplomatic efforts to ease growing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with officials from multiple neighboring states signaling readiness to mediate a thaw in relations, according to TOLOnews.

Suhail Shaheen, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting ambassador in Qatar, told TOLOnews that Kabul remains committed to resolving disputes through dialogue. He said any proposed solutions must be “reasonable” and reflect the interests of both countries. “The Islamic Emirate welcomes sincere efforts from regional states,” Shaheen added, emphasizing that durable stability depends on mutual consent rather than unilateral pressure.

Iran has also stepped forward, expressing concern that a prolonged rift between Kabul and Islamabad could destabilize the broader region. Alireza Bigdeli, Tehran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, warned that conflict between neighbors “first damages themselves and then opens the door to exploitation by others.” He stressed that countries in the region “need closer relations, not deeper divides.”

Diplomatic sources told TOLOnews that Saudi Arabia has recently joined Iran, Qatar, and Turkey in seeking to mediate between the two sides. Analysts say Riyadh’s involvement could carry significant weight given its longstanding political influence and ties with both governments.

“Saudi Arabia is prepared to act as a mediator and pursue a peaceful, tension-free solution,” said political analyst Najeeb Rahman Shamal. Another analyst, Edris Mohammadi Zazai, said Iran’s willingness to facilitate talks also deserves recognition, adding that mediation by regional neighbors is often more effective.

These moves come after Turkey announced that a high-level delegation will visit Islamabad next week for discussions focused on de-escalation. With multiple regional actors now stepping in, diplomatic momentum appears to be building but whether these efforts will translate into meaningful progress remains uncertain.