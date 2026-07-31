Protests Continue in Pakistani-Administered Kashmir Amid Calls for Rights and Accountability

Unrest Deepens in Pakistani-Administered Kashmir as Rights Movement Enters Second Month

The rights movement in Pakistani-administered Kashmir has entered its second month, with demonstrations continuing despite security crackdowns, communication restrictions and growing political tensions. Protesters remain determined to press for what they describe as fundamental political, economic and civil rights, while authorities say they are acting to restore law and order.

The protests, led largely by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), began over issues including electricity costs, governance and political representation. Over time, the movement has expanded to include broader demands for accountability and greater local autonomy. Protest leaders accuse the Pakistani authorities of responding with excessive force, while officials maintain that security measures are necessary to prevent violence and maintain stability.

Reports from the region indicate that restrictions have included internet and telephone suspensions, curfews in parts of the Poonch division, the enforcement of Section 144, and increased deployment of security forces. Social media posts and international media reports have also described the use of tear gas and live ammunition during clashes. Both protesters and officials have reported casualties, although the reported numbers differ and could not be independently verified because of restrictions on media access.

Rights groups and activists have expressed concern that the communication blackout and limited access for local and international journalists have made it difficult to assess the humanitarian situation, verify casualty figures or investigate allegations of human rights violations. Some protest leaders have warned of the risk of a larger humanitarian crisis if the confrontation continues. Pakistani authorities have not publicly confirmed many of these allegations.

The unrest has received limited coverage in Pakistan’s mainstream media, where reporting has largely reflected official government versions. In contrast, several international news organizations, including BBC, Al Jazeera and Arab News, have continued to report on developments. Demonstrations in support of protesters have also been held by members of the Kashmiri diaspora in several countries, while some Pakistani civil society activists have called for restraint, dialogue and respect for human rights.

The protests have also prompted reactions from Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Actors including Durefishan, Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and Osman Khalid Butt used social media to express concern over the situation, calling for peace, justice and accountability while encouraging greater public awareness.

The debate has also reached Pakistan’s leading media voices. In a recent BBC Urdu commentary, veteran journalist Wusat Ullah Khan argued that Pakistan has long portrayed Kashmir as central to its national identity while drawing international attention to alleged human rights concerns across the Line of Control. He wrote that the current unrest in Pakistani-administered Kashmir raises difficult questions about governance, political representation and public trust on Pakistan’s side of the disputed region. Khan further argued that delayed reforms, communication restrictions and limited independent reporting have deepened public frustration. He concluded by urging that the suffering of ordinary people should be addressed through justice, accountability and meaningful action rather than symbolism alone.

As tensions continue, there is no clear sign of a negotiated settlement. With both protesters and authorities standing firm, observers say meaningful dialogue, independent reporting and respect for human rights will be essential to preventing further escalation in one of South Asia’s most sensitive regions.