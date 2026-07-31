Gaza Ceasefire Enters Critical Phase: Disarmament, Withdrawal, New Government

President Donald Trump declared a breakthrough Thursday, announcing a deal for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. In a post on Truth Social, he called it a historic step toward a new Palestinian government and lasting peace in the war-torn enclave.

The agreement, reached by the U.S.-led Board of Peace with mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, lays out a phased plan: as Hamas hands over its weapons, Israeli forces would pull back and an International Stabilization Force would help a new Palestinian police force keep Gaza safe. “One authority, one law, one weapon,” a diplomatic source said, describing the goal of full demilitarization, according to Reuters.

Hamas did not immediately issue a public statement, but sources close to the Cairo talks told AFP the group was moving toward accepting the deal, with some amendments proposed on key articles. An Israeli political source, however, said the plan still falls short of Jerusalem’s demands for total disarmament and removal of weapons from Gaza before any process begins.

The announcement comes despite ongoing violence. Even under the ceasefire in place since October, Israeli strikes killed at least four people, including two children, on Thursday, according to Gaza health officials. Cairo is expected to host mediators “soon” to discuss implementing the second phase of the truce, which centers on disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal.

Under Trump’s 20-point peace plan, a panel of Palestinian technocrats, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), would run day to day governance during the transition. All weapons, heavy and light, would be placed under NCAG control with support from the stabilization force. The roadmap also calls for destroying tunnels, weapons depots, and production sites, with a verification mechanism to ensure compliance.

A Hamas source said the group is awaiting Israel’s response to its proposed changes. An Israeli official noted that Gaza “did not come up at all” in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent meeting with Trump in Washington, underscoring the delicate balance ahead.

Still, Trump framed the moment as a turning point. “This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY,” he wrote, thanking mediators and urging all sides to stay the course.