Police Officer Fatally Shot by 18-Year-Old Trainee Suspect During Pursuit

Völklingen, Germany — August 28, 2025: A 34-year-old police officer was fatally shot after an 18-year-old trainee suspect seized his service weapon during a violent struggle following a gas station robbery in the Saarland town of Völklingen, prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

According to investigators, the confrontation erupted when officers, including a police cadet, caught up with the young suspect after the robbery. In the ensuing scuffle, the teenager somehow managed to wrestle the officer’s sidearm from its holster, though prosecutors said the exact sequence of events remains under investigation, including forensic tests on the holster itself.

“Based on the current investigation, the fallen officer was hit first and collapsed to the ground,” said Chief Prosecutor Thomas Schardt. “Shortly afterward, the trainee officer was struck in the back, but his protective vest absorbed the shot, leaving him only lightly injured.”

A private video recording reportedly shows a bystander dragging the cadet out of the line of fire. The gunman then fired again at the officer lying on the ground, fatally wounding him.

Authorities believe the cadet was the first to reach the suspect and attempted to detain him, sparking the deadly struggle.

The 18-year-old was later shot twice by responding officers and taken into custody. He faces charges of armed robbery, murder, and two counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said the suspect remains in critical condition under intensive care, making it unclear when he might be transferred to a detention facility. Tests are still underway to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, while possible psychological issues are also being examined. Investigators noted there are “indications of mental health problems” but no confirmed diagnosis yet.

The killing has shocked the region, raising painful questions about how a young trainee suspect was able to overpower and kill a trained police officer during a routine pursuit.