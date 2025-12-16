PM Modi conferred with Ethiopia’s highest honour during Addis Ababa visit, first world leader to receive it

International
Online Editor

ADDIS ABABA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was conferred with Ethiopia’s highest award ‘The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ by his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali.
The award was conferred upon Prime Minister Modi in a special ceremony hosted at the Addis International Convention Centre on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the award for his exceptional contribution towards strengthening India-Ethiopia partnership and for his visionary leadership as a global statesman, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement in New Delhi.

