Pakistan’s Police reveal foiled past terror bids of Islamabad’s G-11 suicide bomber

Investigations into the G-11 Katcheri suicide attack have revealed that the terrorist had previously attempted to target security personnel at Chungi Number 26 in Islamabad but failed, it emerged on Sunday, according to “The Express Tribune”.

Earlier this week, a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the G-11 District Judicial Complex, killing 12 people, including lawyer Zubair Aslam Ghuman, and injuring over 36 others.

In a joint operation on Friday, the Intelligence Bureau and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad apprehended four terrorists with Afghan links who were involved in the attack.

Police sources told The Express Tribune that after the failure of the first attempt, the attackers reportedly altered their plan. They hid in a rented house in Dhok Paracha to prepare for their operation.

Security forces, with the assistance of surveillance cameras, tracked the suspects from Golra to Chungi Number 26. A systematic search-and-comb operation was successfully conducted at the Dhok Paracha property.

Government authorities have confirmed that the network was directed by the group’s high command in Afghanistan. The cell included a now arrested commander and three other members. Investigations are ongoing, with further arrests and revelations expected.

During interrogation, Sajidullah, alias Sheena, the handler of the suicide bomber, confessed that the group’s commander, Saeed ur Rehman, alias Daadullah based in Afghanistan and serving as the TTP’s intelligence chief for Nawagai, Bajaur had instructed him via Telegram to carry out the attack targeting law enforcement agencies.

Daadullah provided pictures of the suicide bomber, Usman alias Qari, a resident of Achin, Nangarhar, Afghanistan, from the Shinwari tribe, according to the state.

Sajidullah arranged for Usman’s stay near Islamabad after his entry into Pakistan. On Daadullah’s instructions, he collected a suicide jacket from Akhun Baba graveyard in Peshawar and delivered it to Islamabad. On the day of the blast at the Judicial Complex, he fitted the suicide jacket on Usman.