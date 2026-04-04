Pakistan’s Defense Minister Issues Fresh Warning to India

ISLAMABAD, April 4 — Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday accused India of preparing a possible “false-flag” operation and warned that Islamabad would respond strongly to any such move, in comments likely to add to already heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries, according to The Express Tribune.

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot, Asif alleged that India could stage an incident and blame Pakistan in an effort to justify further military or diplomatic escalation. He said any such development would be viewed seriously by Islamabad and met with what he described as a forceful response.

The remarks come at a sensitive moment, ahead of the anniversary of last year’s deadly attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed. The incident sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan and led to a fresh exchange of accusations between the two sides.

Asif’s statement also appeared to be a response to recent remarks by India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who warned Pakistan against any “misadventure” along the border and said hostile actions would be met with a decisive response. The exchange of strong language from both capitals has once again raised concerns among international observers about stability in South Asia.

In his comments, Asif suggested that previous incidents had been politically used by New Delhi and described the latest warnings from India as part of a familiar pattern of pressure and provocation. However, no independent evidence has been publicly presented by either side to support the competing allegations.

Alongside his remarks on India, Asif also spoke about Pakistan’s diplomatic role in wider regional peace efforts, particularly in relation to the conflict in the Middle East. He said Islamabad was playing a constructive role and expressed hope that efforts by regional states to reduce tensions would succeed.

He also called for greater unity among Muslim-majority countries, saying the need for cooperation and peace in the region had become more urgent than ever.

The latest exchange highlights the fragile nature of relations between India and Pakistan, where political anniversaries, border tensions and regional crises often deepen mistrust. Analysts say that in such an environment, even strong rhetoric can increase the risk of misunderstanding and unintended escalation.