Pakistan Strikes Afghan Targets Again as Cross Border Violence Escalates

Pakistan Hits Afghan Targets Again; Civilians Feared Dead

Pakistan has launched fresh air strikes inside Afghanistan, marking another sharp escalation in the bitter feud between the two neighbours. The Pakistani information ministry said on X that its forces hit “terrorist camps” at two locations across the border.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid reported overnight attacks in the eastern province of Kunar and the southern province of Helmand. He said nine civilians, including women and children, were killed and three homes destroyed. Pakistan’s statement, by contrast, claimed that only terrorists were killed.

Independent verification is not possible from the ground. In past Pakistani air raids, United Nations investigations have repeatedly documented civilian casualties, raising concerns about the accuracy and impact of such strikes, according to News ORF.

The violence is the latest flare up in a conflict that has reignited in recent weeks. For years, Pakistan was seen as a key backer of the Islamist Taliban. But since the group seized power in Kabul, relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply.

Islamabad now accuses the Taliban of sheltering and supporting militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban government in Kabul denies the charge, dismissing Islamabad’s allegations as an attempt to shift attention from Pakistan’s own internal security problems.

With both sides trading accusations and the border region growing more volatile, the risk of a wider confrontation is rising. Each new strike deepens mistrust, while civilians in contested areas bear the heaviest cost.