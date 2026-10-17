Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until November 24

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace for another month, keeping a restriction in place that has disrupted international flights and raised operating costs for Indian airlines.

In a Notice to Airmen issued on Saturday, the Pakistan Airports Authority said Pakistani airspace would remain unavailable to Indian-registered aircraft, as well as aircraft operated, owned or leased by Indian airlines and operators. The restriction also covers Indian military flights. It took effect at 7:45pm on Saturday and will remain in force until 4:59am on November 24, 2026, reported by Dawn News

The new notice extends a ban that was due to expire on October 24. It applies to both of Pakistan’s flight information regions, Karachi and Lahore, meaning Indian carriers cannot overfly any part of the country’s airspace.

India and Pakistan closed their airspace to each other’s airlines in late April 2025, after tensions sharply escalated following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan announced the closure on April 24, while India responded days later with a similar restriction on Pakistani aircraft.

India alleged that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attack, a claim Islamabad has denied. Pakistan has called for a neutral investigation. The dispute contributed to a serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May 2025.

The airspace closure has since been renewed repeatedly, forcing Indian carriers to take longer alternative routes. For Air India, India’s main international carrier, the diversion has increased fuel costs by up to 29 per cent and added as much as three hours to some long-haul journeys.

The airline, jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, estimated that the closure could reduce its annual profit before tax by about $455 million. That is a heavy burden for a company that reported a $439 million loss in the 2024-25 financial year.

The latest extension signals that the aviation restrictions remain tied to the broader political standoff between the two countries.