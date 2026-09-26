Pakistan Checkpoint Attack Leaves 12 Dead and 35 Injured

Deadly Checkpoint Bombing Deepens Pakistan’s Security Crisis

At least 12 people were killed and 35 others injured on Saturday when an explosives laden vehicle struck a joint security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan, officials said. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast took place at a checkpoint used by security and customs officials to combat smuggling in a remote area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police said the vehicle was driven into the post before the explosives were detonated.

The dead included a customs official and civilians. Police said the victims included nine men, two women and a child. No army or police personnel were reported among those killed in the initial explosion, although the figures remained subject to revision as rescue teams continued their work, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Emergency workers treated the wounded at the scene and transferred many of them to hospitals. Several victims were said to be in serious condition.

The violence continued during the rescue operation. An ambulance carrying bodies came under fire while travelling to hospital. One rescue worker was killed and two others were seriously injured, according to emergency officials. Despite the attack, rescue teams continued to recover the dead and transport the injured.

Authorities sealed off the area and began a search operation. Investigators were also collecting evidence to determine the exact type of explosives used and whether other attackers were involved.

The attack has deepened concern over the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province that has repeatedly suffered militant violence. The region lies near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan and has become a frequent target of attacks against state institutions and security personnel.

Provincial Chief Minister Sohail Afridi appeared visibly shaken by the incident and spoke of the heavy burden carried by ordinary families in the province. He described the bombing as part of a new wave of terrorism in which people were being killed “day after day”. He said earlier warnings about militant resettlement policies had not been heard and argued that decisions taken behind closed doors were leaving provincial communities to face the consequences.

Afridi said the same approach had failed to bring lasting peace for more than two decades. He expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and promised that his government would continue working to restore security.

Pakistan’s president, prime minister and interior minister condemned the attack and promised that the fight against terrorism would continue.__Photo Courtesy X (Twitter)