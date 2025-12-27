One dead and scores of people injured after Russia launches massive attack on Kyiv

The latest attack comes as presidents Zelenskyy and Trump prepare to meet in Florida on Sunday amid ongoing efforts to end the war.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, has come under a massive Russian attack with missiles and drones on Saturday, killing one person and wounding scores of people, a day before talks between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to take place.

According to local media, at least 22 people were injured, including two children, in the attack that lasted nearly 10 hours. Kyiv’s air raid was only turned off after 11:00 local time, media reports said.

In a statement on Telegram, the head of Kyiv’s City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko said a body was found under the rubble of one damaged building.

The attacks hit industrial and residential targets across several districts in Kyiv, sparking fires and cutting off electricity for more than 4000 residential buildings, a third of the capital.

There were over 10 damaged residential buildings in the attack, said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, in a post on Telegram. People were being evacuated from under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

A fire broke out in an 18-story residential building in the Dnipro district of the city, and emergency crews rushed to the scene to contain the flames, just as they did for a 24-story residential building in the Darnytsia district