nternational Court of Arbitration Affirms Pakistan’s Rights Under Indus Waters Treaty in Landmark Award

THE HAGUE — The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) has issued a binding award in the long-running dispute between Pakistan and India over the interpretation of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), affirming that India must generally “let flow” the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use, with only narrowly defined exceptions.

The award, announced Friday and detailed in a PCA press release, was rendered in arbitration initiated by Pakistan on August 19, 2016, under Article IX and Annexure G of the IWT. The case focuses on design elements of run-of-river hydroelectric plants that India is permitted to build on the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab tributaries.

According to the court, Article 3 of the treaty establishes a general rule favoring Pakistan’s downstream rights, with India allowed exceptions for specific purposes such as hydroelectric power generation — exceptions that “must be strictly construed.” The ruling stressed that plant design and operation must conform precisely to treaty requirements, not to what India might consider engineering “best practices.”

The tribunal also clarified the legal weight of previous dispute resolution decisions under the treaty, ruling that awards of a Court of Arbitration are final, binding, and carry controlling legal effect over subsequent neutral experts and other arbitral panels. Neutral expert decisions, within their scope, are equally binding.

While India has refused to participate in the proceedings and has rejected the PCA’s jurisdiction, the court stated it had kept India fully informed and had taken steps to understand its position through prior records, correspondence, and public statements. The award’s findings, it said, were tested through additional submissions, hearings, and historical evidence requests to Pakistan.

The decision underscores detailed technical limitations on dam design — including low-level outlets, gated spillways, maximum pondage, and freeboard — provisions originally negotiated to prevent India from manipulating river flows in ways that could harm Pakistan’s water security.

The court emphasized the IWT’s purpose: to balance rights and obligations over shared rivers, safeguard Pakistan’s vulnerability as a downstream riparian, and avert conflict through cooperation and binding dispute resolution.

The award did not rule on the specific compliance of India’s Kishenganga and Ratle projects, which remain under consideration. The PCA said it would seek the parties’ views before determining next steps.

The award is final and without appeal, binding both Pakistan and India under international law — a reminder, the court noted, that treaty obligations endure despite political disputes or unilateral suspensions.