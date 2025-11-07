Negotiations Stalled, Accusations Soar: Pakistan‑Afghan Taliban Crisis Deepens

A fragile peace process between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban has collapsed once again, with the stalled negotiations this week in Istanbul falling apart as the Taliban escalated claims of drone attacks crossing Pakistani airspace; a charge Islamabad rejects but cannot quash.

The third round of talks, held under mediation by Istanbul on Wednesday and Thursday, was meant to finalise how Pakistan and the Taliban regime would monitor and prevent cross‑border terrorism. Pakistan’s delegation, led by ­ Lieutenant General Asim Malik of the Inter‑Services Intelligence, and the Afghan side, headed by the intelligence chief Abdul Haq Waseq and spokesman Suhail Shaheen, walked away as no breakthrough emerged, according to Dawn News.

On Friday morning, Taliban‑controlled Afghan sources renewed accusations that Pakistan had violated Afghan sovereign airspace with drones and strikes; claims Islamabad denies. Afghan officials pointed to recent explosions and say such incursions undermine fragile trust and fuel border violence.

Pakistan, in turn, insists the Taliban must act against militant groups such as the Tehrik‑e‑Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan soil. Islamabad’s Foreign Office labelled its own delegation’s demands “evidence‑based and logical”, yet declared that “Pakistan will exercise all options necessary to safeguard its people and its sovereignty.” The Taliban described Islamabad’s demands as “unrealistic and aggressive”, suggesting they serve as a pretext for further military action.

The talks broke down without direct contact between the two delegations on Friday; mediators relayed Pakistan’s concerns to the Taliban side in separate sessions. Earlier, officials had described the atmosphere at the Conrad Hotel in Istanbul as “not positive.”

To the east of the negotiating table, hostilities raged along the 1600‑mile Pakistan–Afghanistan border. In a recent flare‑up, Pakistani officials confirmed air‑force strikes and drone raids in Afghan border regions, while Taliban spokesmen countered with claims of killing dozens of Pakistani soldiers in retaliation.

Analysts say Pakistan is now attempting to set new red lines for Islamabad’s tolerance of cross‑border attacks and that drone or air‑space incursions are at the heart of the dispute. “Pakistan’s patience is wearing thin,” said one expert from Islamabad.

With mediation efforts by Turkey and Qatar faltering, the situation appears perilously close to spiraling. Both sides stand firmly entrenched: Pakistan demanding tangible action from Kabul; the Taliban retaliating over perceived air violations. Neither appears ready to yield, and the risk is high that what began as border skirmishes could escalate into a broader confrontation.

For now, the cease‑fire and dialogue process hang by a thread as Islamabad and Kabul drift further apart, and with the drone‑invasion accusations providing the latest spark in a region long familiar with unspoken conflicts and unacknowledged incursions.