Macron’s New Delhi Gamble: Fighter Jets, Submarines, and a Shifting Asia

France and India Are Building Fighter Jets Together and That Changes Everything



When Emmanuel Macron touched down in New Delhi for a three-day visit, he came with more than diplomatic pleasantries. He came with a deal that could reshape the military balance of an already volatile region, according to Reuters.

France and India are set to jointly produce Rafale fighter jets, the same aircraft that found themselves at the center of one of South Asia’s most dangerous confrontations in decades. French President Macron confirmed on Thursday that India has agreed in principle to order 114 additional Rafales, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, with up to 90 of them potentially built on Indian soil through a yet-to-be-identified joint venture partner. The price tag, according to Indian media reports, stands at a staggering $35.65 billion.

“On Rafale, what we want to do is expand,” Macron told reporters. He made clear this was only the beginning, expressing hope that a similar co-production arrangement could follow for submarines. India already operates six French Scorpene submarines, and appetite for more appears to be growing.

The timing of the announcement is impossible to separate from recent history. Last May, Indian Air Force Rafales were scrambled during a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan, the worst fighting between the two nuclear armed neighbors in a generation. Pakistan’s military claimed it shot down six Indian aircraft during the exchange, including three Rafales. An Indian defense official later quietly acknowledged losing “some aircraft” on the night of May 7. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who claimed credit for brokering the ceasefire offered a running, ever shifting tally of jets downed, moving his count from seven to eight, then ten, and finally eleven.

The fog of that brief war has never fully lifted. But its lessons clearly have. India’s Defense Acquisition Council moved swiftly to greenlight the expanded Rafale purchase just months after the conflict ended.

Beyond the jets, Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled further milestones; the first H125 helicopter assembly line in India, a joint Airbus-Tata venture, and plans to co-produce HAMMER missiles through a Safran Bharat Electronics partnership.

France is selling hardware. India is buying capability. And somewhere over the skies of South Asia, the strategic map is quietly being redrawn.