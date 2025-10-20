Kremlin Backs Iran, Blames Europe for Nuclear Talks Deadlock

Russia Says It’s Ready to Deepen Ties With Iran Amid Strains With the West

TEHRAN — The Kremlin said Monday that Russia is prepared to broaden cooperation with Iran across all sectors, reaffirming the two countries’ growing partnership as both face mounting Western pressure, according to Mehr News Agency.

Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Moscow–Tehran relations as “developing dynamically” and stressed that Russia supports renewed negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the 2015 nuclear agreement abandoned by Washington in 2018.

Peskov criticized European nations for what he called their “unconstructive position” toward Iran, arguing that their stance has made diplomatic progress increasingly difficult.

“The unconstructive position of the Europeans, of course, makes the situation more difficult every day,” Peskov said. “We believe negotiations are necessary. There are no grounds for exerting excessive pressure on Iran, a sovereign state, in this way.”

His remarks come as Russia and Iran continue to strengthen economic and defense ties, both seeking to mitigate the effects of Western sanctions. The two nations have expanded cooperation in energy, trade, and military technology — an alignment that has drawn concern from Western capitals.

Moscow’s reaffirmation of support for Tehran underscores the strategic convergence between the two isolated powers, particularly as they coordinate positions on regional issues such as Syria, Ukraine, and sanctions evasion.

Peskov reiterated that Russia remains open to deepening collaboration “in all areas,” signaling a continued push toward a multipolar alliance network countering Western influence.