Kazakhstan and Japan sign €3 billion worth of agreements

Ahead of the C5+1 meeting of Central Asian states and Japan this weekend, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Tokyo to meet with representatives of Japanese businesses.

Overall, the countries signed more than 40 documents totalling over €3 billion in energy, digitalisation, mining and transport.

Notable agreements include Rakuten Group’s biotechnologies for cancer treatment and joint project between Sumitomo Corporation and National Atomic Company Kazatomprom for the production of medical radioisotopes from by-products of uranium manufacturing.

The president also held meetings with Komatsu, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Toshiba, JOGMEC, Mitsui, Kansai Electric Power, RIKEN KOGYO, MUFG Bank, Marubeni, and others.

Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s most prominent investors, with foreign direct investments reaching almost €400 million in 2024 and €102 million in the first half of 2025. Since 2005, Japan invested over €7 billion in Kazakhstan.

Trade turnover between the countries reached €1.5 billion last year, and €1.1 billion over January-September. In turn, Kazakhstan accounts for 70% of Japan’s trade with Central Asia.

Tokayev’s visit began Thursday with an official lunch with Emperor Naruhito, during which the two discussed opportunities for cooperation in medicine and water management.

With Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the president discussed the upcoming C5+1 meeting. Takaichi noted that the first-ever meeting of that format was initiated by Japan back in 2004.

“Twenty-one years have passed since the first meeting of foreign ministers in the “Central Asia plus Japan” format, chaired by Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” noted Takaichi.

Following current negotiations, the delegations signed 14 intergovernmental agreements.

The Kazakh president gave a lecture at the United Nations University in Tokyo, where he once again called for UN reform.

He also addressed the issue of growing nuclear threat, recalling that few countries understand as deeply as Kazakhstan and Japan the price humanity has paid for nuclear weapons.

“Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Semipalatinsk (Soviet nuclear test site) are reminders of the high cost of nuclear responsibility and restraint,” he stressed.

“After gaining independence, Kazakhstan took a historic, principled decision to close the nuclear test site and to renounce the world’s fourth largest nuclear arsenal.”