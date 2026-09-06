Kashmir: Mountains Under Siege; Cloudbursts Batter Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit’s Fragile Lifelines Wash Away in Flash Floods

The mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, long celebrated for their majesty, are increasingly becoming a landscape of vulnerability. Last Saturday, violent cloudbursts sent flash floods tearing through Ghizer and Hunza, blocking the Karakoram Highway, smashing homes, and drowning orchards that families had tended for generations.

In Naubahar village, the community’s Jamaat Khana lay damaged, crops flattened, and fruit trees uprooted. Roads from Immit to Barjangle vanished under mud and debris, cutting off entire settlements. Electricity lines snapped, leaving residents in darkness and isolation, as reported by Dawn News.

For many, this was not just bad weather, it was a stark reminder of neglected infrastructure. In these northern districts of what was once the State of Jammu and Kashmir, development has lagged far behind the promises made by successive administrations. Roads are narrow and poorly maintained, drainage systems are virtually non-existent, and emergency response remains slow. When disaster strikes, communities are left stranded, their fragile lifelines washed away in hours.

“The rain was unlike anything I’ve seen,” said Waseem Baigal, a Gilgit resident. “People were terrified. We have lived here all our lives, but this felt different.”

Authorities confirmed that the Karakoram Highway, the region’s main artery, was closed from Sost to Khunjerab Top due to landslides. Though some sections reopened, tourists were urged to avoid travel. Meanwhile, Babusar Top saw the season’s first snowfall, an unusual event that experts say signals shifting climate patterns.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, 120 flood events, many triggered by cloudbursts and glacial melt, have battered the region since June. Dozens of homes, irrigation channels, and power lines have been destroyed, leaving residents stranded for days.

Experts warn that climate change is accelerating disasters in one of the world’s most glacier rich regions. Yet infrastructure remains woefully inadequate to cope. “We are among the most vulnerable,” said resident Safdar Ali. “Every year, the disasters grow worse, but our roads, our shelters, our systems they do not improve.”

As temperatures drop and snow falls earlier than expected, locals say their ancestral understanding of the seasons no longer holds true. The mountains are changing and with them, the fragile lives clinging to their slopes.