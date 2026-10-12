Iran’s President Pezeshkian Accuses US of Complicity in Gaza

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and said the United States was complicit, speaking at a World Post Day ceremony on Monday.

He said the world had watched the suffering in Gaza in silence. Pezeshkian also criticized governments that describe themselves as defenders of human rights, accusing them of supplying weapons and resources to Israel while supporting its actions. These are allegations made by the Iranian president, according to IRNA.

Pezeshkian accused Western countries of applying human-rights standards selectively, saying they remained quiet about the deaths in Gaza but spoke out when Iran was accused of rights violations. He said some governments valued only their own people and interests.

He also condemned what he described as US and Israeli efforts to expand their influence and control regional resources. He said they used the language of democracy and human rights while seeking to dominate and exploit other nations.

Referring to the killing of Palestinians, Pezeshkian questioned how those who make weapons and support military action could also speak about humanity at the United Nations. He offered condolences to families who had lost loved ones in the US-Israeli war, saying civilians were being targeted while leaders spoke of science, knowledge and human values.

The president also said efforts to force Iran into submission had failed. He claimed the country had not been broken by war or by the deaths of its leader and commanders.